Sean Payton: “Our plan is to win”

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Now that it’s official, the hard work has begun for Sean Payton.

He wants to get the Denver Broncos franchise back to where it belongs and that’s competing for championships. The new head coach knows it will not be easy, but he’s up for the challenge.

Before his official news conference on Monday, Payton did his first interview as head coach with Broncos TV.

“Certainly excitement,” he replied when asked his reaction to becoming the 20th head coach in Broncos’ history. “I’m looking forward to the challenge. The tradition here is amazing. It’s going to take a lot of hard work, but our plan is to win. And that’s really begun today. ... It’s excitement. It’s what I love to do.”

Payton noted that he’s started the process to fill out his coaching staff. He didn’t mention names, but it’s been reported that the Broncos have put in interview requests with Brian Flores and Sean Desai. Specifically, with Desai, Mike Klis noted that Vic Fangio gave his endorsement of Desai to Payton. Desai worked with Fangio when the two were with the Chicago Bears.

Now that Ejiro Evero has been allowed to get out of his contract, we should see interviews for the defensive coordinator happen soon.

There’s been no word on the offensive coordinator, though that’s a title only since Payton will call the plays.

It’ll be interesting to see the coaching staff that Payton puts together in Denver.

Tied into that, his plan to get the Broncos back on track.

“We were fortunate enough to do that for a long time in New Orleans, and I think it begins with the details,” Payton said. “It really begins with the people. So finding not only coaches (but) all the people involved in this process to be successful. It’s really an organizational goal. And planning to win, but then here’s how. So that involves a lot of details. It involves a lot of hard work.

“That’s the exciting part about it. When you do this long enough and then all of a sudden you’re away for a year and then it’s not like you jump back into it again, you actually start from the very beginning. On the grease board, you’ve got coaches' names up and you’re organizing interviews. It can feel overwhelming, but you certainly feel recharged and challenged again.”

Broncos News

Sacco Sez: Celebrating Buddy Young and Black History Month

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the league's first Black executive.

What NFL players, coaches and executives have to say about Broncos HC Sean Payton

"When I think about Sean Payton, he was this blend of, like, the exact way that I would want a head coach to be,” Drew Brees said.

Schlereth: Sean Payton will create 'accountability, fear factor' for Broncos

Will Sean Payton give this franchise the CTRL-ALT-DEL reboot it has been desperately craving since gold confetti scattered after Super Bowl 50? FOX analyst and radio host Mark Schlereth believes so.

'An outstanding leader' -- Sean Payton officially named new Broncos coach

The Denver Broncos formally announced Sean Payton as the team's newest head coach Friday.

Mark Schlereth says he'd be interested in coaching Broncos offensive line - Denver Sports

"I talked to Sean (Payton) several weeks ago, I haven't talked to him since," Schlereth said. "Would I be interested? Certainly I'd be interested."

NFL News

NFL says regular-season concussions increased 18% in 2022

According to data released by the NFL, there were 149 concussions during the 2022 regular season -- an increase of 18% from the 2021 season.

Neutral site NFL conference championship games don't appear to be gaining support

"I don’t see a majority of owners ever wanting to change a revered part of the postseason without the (TV) ratings and attendance and revenues dramatically changing to the downside — which they aren’t.”

Derek Carr drama continues with Raiders: QB has no plans to help team by extending key date in his contract - CBSSports.com

Things are getting awkward between Derek Carr and the Raiders

NFL plans active offseason conversation about eliminating "hip-drop" tackles - ProFootballTalk

The tackles that injured Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cowboys running back Tony Pollard during the playoffs were legal. But they may not be next season.