Report: Broncos will interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position on Tuesday

With Ejiro Evero now the defensive coordinator in Carolina, the Broncos are in the market for a defensive coordinator. We know that they put in requests for Brian Flores and Sean Desai, but we now have a date for at least one of the interviews.

According to NFL Network’s insider Ian Rapoport, the Broncos and head coach Sean Payton will interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job on Tuesday.

#Steelers senior defensive assistant and LBs coach Brian Flores is expected to have a 2nd interview with the #AZCardinals for their HC job on Wednesday, source said. He also will interview with the #Broncos DC job the day before — and is a top candidate for the #Vikings DC job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2023

Rapoport notes that he will interview with the Broncos on Tuesday but also has a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday as well. Also, with Evero picking the Panthers over the Vikings, Flores is a top candidate for the Vikings job as well. So, he is a pretty hot candidate right now but is in play for the Broncos' defensive coordinator job.

Seahawks assistant head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai is also in the running for the Broncos defensive coordinator job, but no date for his interview has been reported as of yet. Some reports have indicated that he may be the early frontrunner for the job, but it will be interesting if Flores interviews for the job first.

As for Flores, he would be a pretty solid hire for the Broncos. While as the head coach for the Miami Dolphins, he had his unit playing really well and quickly turned around that defense. He used a blitz-heavy scheme and was a big reason behind that team's success in 2021. He is viewed as one of the best defensive minds in the game and would be a good hire for Sean Payton and the Broncos.

The Broncos have a good defense on paper and will benefit even more if a coach like Flores took over. He would likely also change the scheme up some, but he has had success with that scheme so that is not a big deal in my opinion.

Flores is my personal favorite for the job, but he has options elsewhere while Sean Desai is also viewed as a favorite for the Broncos job as well. So we shall see how this plays out in the coming days.