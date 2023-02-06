Horse Tracks: Broncos to begin turning the page during Super Bowl week

Over the weekend, I heard on the radio that I had to be sure to keep it locked on that station so I wouldn’t miss a minute of Super Bowl LVII coverage. Except, they didn’t say it like that, with the roman numerals. Super Bowl 57.

Say what now?

Good lord, 57?! It seems like just yesterday the Broncos brought home the hardware from Super Bowl 50. That’s how long Denver has been irrelevant? Has it really been that long?

While the Eagles and Chiefs enjoy their week of celebration gearing up for the Super Bowl in Arizona, the Broncos are preparing for 2023. The speculation (and draft picks) have been put to bed. Sean Payton is the experienced “adult” that the Denver Broncos have so sorely needed.

Over the last 7-years, I’ve had the opportunity to write about the hiring of Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio, and Nathaniel Hackett. Each time, I was excited at what each prospect had to offer... and each season, I, like the rest of Broncos Country, got to take a roundhouse kick of disappointment to the face as each coach proved they weren’t up to the task.

This week, Payton will be assembling his staff to lead the boys in orange and blue. Over the weekend, it was learned that defensive savant Ejiro Evero is headed to Carolina. That said, it’s going to be a whole new crew in Denver. While it stings that Evero has packed his bags, the thought of a fresh start in Denver is intriguing.

Sure, Evero’s 2022 defense was terrific, but the season as a whole was quite possibly the worst in 50-years. Maybe it’s not such a bad thing to turn the page. Tear it out of the book. Crumple it up. Toss it in the garbage.

It’s a new regime in Denver and starting this week, we’ll get to see inklings of just what it’s going to look like.

Go Eagles.

