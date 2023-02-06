Report: Broncos are expected to hire Zach Strief as their offensive line coach

According to NFL Network’s insider Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos are expected to hire long-time Saints offensive Zach Strief as their offensive line coach. He served as the Saints assistant offensive line coach the past two seasons and is a favorite of Sean Payton’s.

Strief was drafted by Sean Payton and the Saints in the seventh round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He ended up playing with the Saints and Payton from 2006 to 2017 and played in 158 games while starting 94 of those games. He then joined Payton’s staff as an assistant offensive line coach in 2021 through 2022 and now will join Payton in Denver as the Broncos' offensive line coach.

This is the first reported addition to Payton’s staff so far and it sounds like they got themselves a good up-and-coming coach. Reports coming out of New Orleans is stating that this is a big loss for the Saints and that Strief is one of the smartest people in the building.

Strief and Payton have themselves some work to do with the Broncos' offensive line. The unit as a whole regressed a bit last season and will need to improve a good bit this upcoming season if they want to have success on offense. We could see up to three new starters added to this unit this offseason and hopefully, Strief will be able to coach this unit up.

This is the first of many additions to Sean Payton’s coaching staff and they started off by getting a good up-and-coming offensive line coach.