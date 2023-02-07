PS2 looking forward to giving back to the community and building relationships through new foundation

Denver Broncos Pro Bowl cornerback, Patrick Surtain II, is starting a foundation for underprivileged youth, and he will kick it off on February 13th with a Punch Bowl Social entitled “PS2’s Strikes for Tykes Charity Bowling Event.” The bowling tournament will include himself and friends (even some teammates).

VIP ticket purchasers will enjoy a buffet, drink, and personal merchandise signing with PS2. Bowlers will participate in the tournament, attend a live merchandise signing, receive a photo of Surtain with the winning team, and have full access to the VIP lounge. The winning team will also play against Surtain.

“It means a lot to use my platform for the better and to shine a light on those in the community, the underprivileged,” Surtain shared, noting the humility and community engagement that he’s seen modeled by his father and fellow teammates. “That’s what I’m looking forward to, giving back to these people and building relationships with people.” (The Denver Post)

This will be a five-hour charity event, from 5pm until 10pm on February 13, 2023. VIP attendance tickets are $50.00 to purchase, and bowling tickets are $150.00. You can find the official details here.