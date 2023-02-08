Broncos Reacts Survey: Sean Payton reaction

We’re coming in hot with another weekly survey for the Denver Broncos. We typically don’t do these confidence polls during the offseason, except after free agency and the draft to gauge how Broncos Country feels about the roster moves. However, with the big time hiring of Sean Payton by Denver last week, I thought it would be interesting to see the before and after snapshot from fans on how confident they are in the direction of this team now that the head coaching search is finished.

Vote below and I’ll be back with a full post and results on Friday/Saturday here on MHR.