The Broncos ownership hit a home run

A couple of weeks ago was probably the lowest I’ve felt about the Denver Broncos. Jaded, sick of watching bad football, and completely over being a fan of a team that has been underachieving for years.

Maybe it is just the offseason getting to me, but I feel like a brand new fan already and it is due to the Broncos ownership doing an outstanding job bringing in THE most qualified coach to help turn this team around.

You know me though, I’m not all roses and lollipops. This may take a couple of years. But I’m not sad at all to hear silly stories coming out about how Sean Payton won’t be allowing Russell Wilson his own personal coaches. I’m not upset to hear how much attention to detail Payton pays to all the little things.

This franchise has needed a legitimate leader at the helm since Peyton Manning retired.

Welcome to Broncos Country, Sean Payton.

