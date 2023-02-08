Report: Broncos players applauded during team meeting upon learning OL coach Butch Barry was fired

Some interesting reports coming out about former Denver Broncos offensive line coach Butch Barry after he was hired by the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday. It appears he wasn’t well-liked by the players in the locker room and they applauded when his firing was announced by Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg during a team meeting.

A #Broncos insider on new #FinsUp OL Butch Barry.



“He's an idiot. Got fired mid season 4 incompetence.



Players hated him. Openly laughed @ him & called him a joke.



After Hackett firing, interim HC Rosberg immediately fired him, players applauded when announced @ team meeting”. pic.twitter.com/i48lpbqDHl — Orlando Alzugaray Jr (@BigOShow) February 8, 2023

On the face of it, it would seem concerning that players were so openly hostile to a member of the coaching staff. However, Benjamin Allbright added some more context to the apparent dysfunctional coaching style Nathaniel Hackett had in place with some of his staff. Butch Barry would allegedly leave notes in player lockers, instead of having face-to-face conversations.

The situation devolved to the point where many players felt like Barry had no idea what he was doing.

His style of offering criticisms without correction didn't go over well here.



Left notes in lockers instead of in-person communication.



Multiple players here suggested he didn't seem to know what he was doing.



Replacing Munchak was gonna be difficult for anyone, but... https://t.co/AS6CIZQATd — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 8, 2023

It’s not like we needed further evidence that the 2022 season was a dumpster fire, but given the offensive production on the field and the lack of attention to detail at all levels, it is no wonder this team failed to win many games.

Are any of you surprised by these reports? Frankly, this news wasn’t all that surprising to me. It seemed early on that the Hackett coaching staff wasn’t up to the task and once assistants began losing player confidence the season was likely doomed no matter what Hackett did.