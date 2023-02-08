 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Broncos players applauded during team meeting upon learning OL coach Butch Barry was fired

Interesting reports are out over how Denver Broncos players reacted to the news that Interim HC Jerry Rosburg had fired OL coach Butch Barry.

By Tim Lynch
Minnesota Vikings v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Some interesting reports coming out about former Denver Broncos offensive line coach Butch Barry after he was hired by the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday. It appears he wasn’t well-liked by the players in the locker room and they applauded when his firing was announced by Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg during a team meeting.

On the face of it, it would seem concerning that players were so openly hostile to a member of the coaching staff. However, Benjamin Allbright added some more context to the apparent dysfunctional coaching style Nathaniel Hackett had in place with some of his staff. Butch Barry would allegedly leave notes in player lockers, instead of having face-to-face conversations.

The situation devolved to the point where many players felt like Barry had no idea what he was doing.

It’s not like we needed further evidence that the 2022 season was a dumpster fire, but given the offensive production on the field and the lack of attention to detail at all levels, it is no wonder this team failed to win many games.

Are any of you surprised by these reports? Frankly, this news wasn’t all that surprising to me. It seemed early on that the Hackett coaching staff wasn’t up to the task and once assistants began losing player confidence the season was likely doomed no matter what Hackett did.

