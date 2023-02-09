Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff excited about the Sean Payton and George Paton pairing

Brandon Krisztal of KOA caught up with former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff at the Super Bowl radio row and asked him about the Denver Broncos hiring of Sean Payton.

Obviously, most think Payton is going to be able to get the most out of Russell Wilson and all of that, but Dimitroff focused in on the pairing of new head coach and current general manager George Paton. He thinks that those two will make some great moves together on the roster front.

This was a surprisingly good interview from a non-Broncos NFL person. Enjoy!

Former Falcons GM Thomas Demitroff thinks the @SeanPayton & @DangeRussWilson pairing will be great, and he’s even more excited about the Payton & George Paton pairing.@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/ia9IuBqnzo — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) February 9, 2023

