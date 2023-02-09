Former Broncos OLB DeMarcus Ware has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Denver Broncos will have another gold jacket worn in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, even if they have to share the honor with the Dallas Cowboys. Super Bowl 50 champion, DeMarcus Ware, has been elected into the Hall of Fame.

“On behalf of the Denver Broncos, we congratulate DeMarcus Ware on his well-deserved election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner said in a statement on Thursday night. “DeMarcus became a Super Bowl champion as a Bronco, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history on one of the greatest defenses of all-time. His leadership, professionalism and many clutch performances are fondly remembered throughout our organization. We join Broncos Country in celebrating DeMarcus as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.”

Ware racked up Hall of Fame numbers before he ever put on the orange and blue. In his nine seasons with the Cowboys, Ware racked up 117 sacks and was viewed as one of the league’s best pass rushers of his generation. However, it was being cast aside in free agency in 2014 that led to his best career moment.

Signing with the Broncos in 2014, he took Von Miller under his win and made the Pro Bowl in both 2014 and 2015. That 2015 season remains one of the most magical seasons in Broncos history. The defense, led by Ware and Miller, terrorized the league all season long.

In the playoffs, they had to take down future Hall of Fame quarterbacks (maybe) Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady in the AFC playoffs and then gave NFL MVP Cam Newton a headache in Super Bowl 50. Ware himself was an absolutely monster in those three playoff games. He logged 7.5 sacks and 18 quarterback hits as he and Von Miller led the charge to the Lombardi Trophy.

Maybe DeMarcus Ware is a first-ballot Hall of Famer without that championship, but his legacy was cemented that season. Welcome to Canton!