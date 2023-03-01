The Broncos are rebuilding with very little capital to work with

Now that the dust has settled and the Denver Broncos finally found the missing link (this year it is a head coach with experience...remember how last year it was a franchise QB?), the Broncos have a tough hill to climb.

Every year we tout how loaded the Broncos roster is and how underrated they are (at least the past couple of seasons to be sure). The truth I hear from Sean Payton’s talk is that there’s a lot of work to do. This team needs to be be rebuilt.

That’s honestly fine. I’m for it.

But the problem for this team in 2023 is that if George Paton doesn’t turn our 3rd round and later draft into gold using medieval alchemy, there’s not a ton of improvement to be made.

The team will be able to do something in free agency as they are currently sitting at ~$9.6MM in cap space (H/T to overthecap.com per usual). They can even cut Graham Glasgow and double that amount.

Outside of working with Sean Payton, there is no draw for free agents to come to Denver, though outside of cold, hard cash.

And yes, the new ownership can manipulate the cap utilizing signing bonuses and some other cap trickery, but will they? I’m not holding my breath on it.

Not after they just spent a boatload on an aging QB and the highest profile coach in the NFL.

As a fan, I’m excited for this season, but I’m honestly hoping this team is more authentic instead of what we’ve heard the past several seasons. Let’s keep to the theme of rebuilding and how it will take time.

That’s the only real way forward for the franchise cap-strapped with a costly QB and lacking draft picks.

