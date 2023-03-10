Broncos free agent target: Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

The Denver Broncos reside in the AFC West and have the face quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert twice a year, at least. So, if they want to have success against both of them, and the other top AFC quarterbacks, they need to continue improving their secondary.

They do have the best cornerback in the league in Patrick Surtain II and an emerging corner in Damarri Mathis, but could still use some help in their secondary. One player the Broncos could target in free agency to achieve that is Arizona Cardinals cornerback, Byron Murphy Jr.

“I’m not surprised he can cover a number one wide receiver in this league.”



Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. pic.twitter.com/jDncCCHrmP — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) September 22, 2022

Player Profile

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 190 pounds

Age: 25 years old

Experience: Four NFL seasons

After a successful college career at Washington, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. was selected in the second round, 33rd overall, in the 2019 NFL Draft. In his four seasons, all with the Cardinals, Murphy Jr. has totaled 229 tackles, 9 tackles for a loss, 3 sacks, 5 interceptions, 34 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble, and 1 defensive touchdown. This past season for the Cardinals, Murphy Jr. totaled 36 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 4 pass deflections, and 1 quarterback. He did this in 9 games because he was dealing with a back injury that eventually landed him on the season-ending injured reserve.

Murphy would be the perfect “under the radar” type player that the Broncos will likely be looking to target in free agency. However, at 25, there is a strong chance that we could see his free agent market blow up beyond what the Broncos are comfortable with.

Do you think the Broncos should beef up their secondary with a young and talented cornerback like Bryon Murphy? Let’s discuss in the comments section below.