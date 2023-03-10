Report: Broncos are releasing running back Chase Edmonds

According to ESPN’s lead NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have released veteran running back Chase Edmonds. This move will save the team roughly $6 million dollars cap space.

Edmonds was acquired from the Miami Dolphins at the trade deadline during the Bradley Chubb trade. He played in five games for the Broncos and had 26 rushing attempts for 125 yards and 0 touchdowns. He added 6 receptions for 61 yards as well.

He was among the expected cuts the Broncos are going to make here in the coming days before the start of free agency. While his pass-catching skill set fit newly hired head coach Sean Payton’s offense, his production was not worth the nearly $6 million dollar cap hit. This moves costs the Broncos nothing in dead money and was a big reason why he was a likely cap cut by the team.

The Broncos will likely use this added cap space to address their running back room. There are rumors/reports out there about the team being nervous about his major knee injury and may add a starter via free agency.

We will update this story shortly.