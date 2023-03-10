Taking a look at Broncos potential Day 3 prospects

Zion Nelson (Miami, OT, Senior)

Nelson will likely be around for the Broncos fourth-round pick and even if the Broncos spend one of their thirds on the offensive line, I’d still take another offensive lineman late in this draft with their fourth or fifth round picks. Despite missing some time senior year limiting him to just two games, Nelson still had an excellent junior year for scouts to look back at in 2021 tallying almost 900 snaps. During that stretch Nelson only allowed three QB hits and three sacks. Nelson stands at 6’5, 316 pounds, and is known for his long reach. Between his good lateral ability and long reach, it is hard for most speed rushers to get by Nelson. The Miami tackle can also play either right or left tackle and has shown this versatility at the collegiate level. Be on the lookout for Nelson’s name in day three.

Tyjae Spears (Tulane, RB, Senior)

With Javonte Williams being the main running back in Denver, the Broncos needs to find a younger, cheaper solution to a third down back/RB2 for the 2023 season that is not Chase Edmonds. Spears’ pass catching ability makes him an ideal candidate for the RB2 role behind Williams. Spears was able to finish his senior year off strong with 1381 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns, and showed off his dual-threat nature by snagging 21 catches for 237 passing yards. Between his pass catching ability, low center of gravity, and power, Spears is an ideal RB2 in the modern day NFL that can run out of many different offensive sets, while impacting the game positively through the air or on the ground.

Isaiah McGuire (Missouri, DE, Senior)

McGuire is the highest ranked prospect on this list and will most likely not fall to the Broncos’ fifth-round pick. That being said, this is a player that the Broncos should look to spend their fourth-round pick on. McGuire was a game wrecker at Missouri this season tallying 35 total pressures, 21 QB hurries, seven QB hits, and seven sacks all in only 12 games. McGuire is known for his high stamina and work rate, allowing him to make plays deep in the fourth quarter. While also providing pass rush help, McGuire’s range as an defensive end can also aid the Broncos’ run defense with his ability to get off the line quickly to set the edge to contain opposing running backs. Although McGuire may be more of a want than a need with how the Broncos roster looks currently, McGuire’s 4.7 speed as a 6’4 defensive end might be what causes the Broncos front office to take a chance on him in the fourth.

