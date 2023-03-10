Report: Broncos are releasing cornerback Ronald Darby

According to NFL Networks insider Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos are releasing veteran cornerback Ronald Darby.

Source: The #Broncos are releasing CB Ronald Darby, who had a $12.7M cap hit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2023

This comes on the heels of a report stating that the Broncos have released running back Chase Edmonds. The Broncos are beginning to create cap space for free agency which kicks off next week.

Darby will save the Broncos about $9.6 million dollars against cap while giving them a $3 million dollar dead cap hit. This move was an expected one, along with the Edmonds move and all together, these two moves have cleared up an additional $15 million dollars in cap space for the team.

The Broncos signed Darby a few years ago as a big free agent signing, and he has been solid for them during his short time with the team. Unfortunately, an ACL injury cut his season short with the Broncos in 2022, and the emergence of rookie cornerback Damarri Mathis made Darby a logical cap cut candidate.

With Edmonds and now Darby released, the remaining cap cut candidates are guard Graham Glasgow and defensive lineman Mike Purcell. Releasing Glasgow would create $11 million dollars in cap space while releasing Purcell would create $3.5 million dollars in cap space. Neither player is likely in the teams plans this upcoming season and would make sense to move on from and create cap space to add more players to this roster.