Report: Broncos released offensive lineman Graham Glasgow

According to NFL Networks insider Mike Garafolo, the Denver Broncos have released veteran offensive lineman Graham Glasgow.

#Broncos are releasing G Graham Glasgow, source says. Denver making a bunch of moves today to clear cash and cap space. This one clears $11 million in cash and cap. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2023

This move was another expected one and will create $11 million dollars in cap space while giving the Broncos a $3 million dollar dead cap hit. Once you add in the money and cap space the Broncos saved today by releasing running back Chase Edmonds, cornerback Ronald Darby, and now Graham Glasgow, the team created roughly $27 million dollars in cap space. They had roughly $9 million dollars entering today, so now they’re about at $35 million dollars heading into free agency which begins next week.

Glasgow was a big free agent signing a few years back who ended up being a versatile lineman for the team. He started at guard and center for the Broncos and served as a valuable back up as well, but he never lived up to the contract given to him. This was another expected cap cut by the Broncos.

Newly hired head coach Sean Payton is expected to address the offensive line in free agency and all this added room will likely be used on at least one new addition. I would expect a tackle to be one of them, but who is the question? They have holes at left guard, potentially center, and right tackle.

The Broncos could create an additional $3.5 million dollars in cap space if they decide to release veteran defensive lineman Mike Purcell as well. They could also restructure a few contracts to open up more cap space for added room and moves.