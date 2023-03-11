Broncos free agency target: Jamaal Williams

For most of his career, Jamaal Williams has been used as a second-string running back. After spending the first part of his career with the Green Bay Packers, Williams signed a 2-year deal with the Detroit Lions. While with the Lions, Williams was finally able to be properly used as a starting running back.

In 2021, his first year with the Lions, Williams broke an NFL record that was previously held by former Denver Broncos running back, Phillip Lindsay. Williams carried the ball for the 585th time, and during that span, he didn’t fumble a single time.

2022 was a career year for Williams. He was able to finish the season with 262 carries for 1,066 rushing yards, and 17 touchdowns, which were all career highs.

Williams had his career year at the right time, as he is now an unrestricted free agent. Because of this, he is also most likely going to see a bit of a pay raise. Nothing that would put him out of the price range of the Broncos, however.

According to Sportrac’s Market Value projection tool, Williams could expect a contract around 2 years, and $8.4 million.

Stats aside, Williams has an insanely infectious and positive personality. His interviews are always a must-watch, and his energy has turned him into a bit of a media darling. A self-proclaimed anime “nerd,” Williams has even brought his love for anime into the league. He’s been seen wearing anime t-shirts, receiving anime posters and manga from fans during training camp, and even wearing a Naruto headband during his Sunday Night Football intro.

Williams’ energy would be a welcome addition to any locker room, and he’d probably help soften up the sometimes vicious Denver media. With Latavius Murray likely to be re-signed, and Javonte Williams’ health status for 2023 up in the air, Jamaal Williams could be a relatively cheap addition for the Broncos backfield.