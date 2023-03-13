2023 Broncos free agency news and rumor tracker

The legal tampering period begins on Monday at 10 am MT which means teams can officially begin talking deals with free agents. These talks have been happening already, but now they can do it legally and agree to terms with the free agent before these deals become official when free agency kicks off on Wednesday at 2 pm MT. So, we should have plenty of news and rumors happening within the next 48 hours.

As for the Denver Broncos, they are expected to be active in free agency and look focused to improve their offensive line. They have roughly $37 million dollars in cap space which is the 7th most in the league, so they could make a few big splashes early on in free agency.

The Broncos' one big free agent hitting the market is defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones. They did not place the franchise tag on him nor did they re-sign him prior to the legal tampering period, and is expected to be a top target for multiple teams. We shall see if the Broncos are able to get their top free agent back.

Broncos' notable free agents

DL Dre’Mont Jones

IOL Dalton Risner

S Kareem Jackson

ILB Alex Singleton

DL DeShawn Williams

RB Latavius Murray

Key positions of need

Offensive line, specifically, guard and right tackle, and potentially center as well.

Defensive line if Dre’Mont Jones leaves via free agency.

Running back with the uncertainty around Javonte Williams serious knee injury.

Adding speed and a deep threat at wide receiver.

Inside linebacker to pair with Josey Jewell

A backup quarterback or competition for quarterback Russell Wilson.

News and rumors