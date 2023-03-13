2023 Broncos free agency news and rumor tracker

The legal tampering period begins on Monday at 10 am MT which means teams can officially begin talking deals with free agents. These talks have been happening already, but now they can do it legally and agree to terms with the free agent before these deals become official when free agency kicks off on Wednesday at 2 pm MT. So, we should have plenty of news and rumors happening within the next 48 hours.
As for the Denver Broncos, they are expected to be active in free agency and look focused to improve their offensive line. They have roughly $37 million dollars in cap space which is the 7th most in the league, so they could make a few big splashes early on in free agency.
The Broncos' one big free agent hitting the market is defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones. They did not place the franchise tag on him nor did they re-sign him prior to the legal tampering period, and is expected to be a top target for multiple teams. We shall see if the Broncos are able to get their top free agent back.
Broncos' notable free agents
- DL Dre’Mont Jones
- IOL Dalton Risner
- S Kareem Jackson
- ILB Alex Singleton
- DL DeShawn Williams
- RB Latavius Murray
Key positions of need
- Offensive line, specifically, guard and right tackle, and potentially center as well.
- Defensive line if Dre’Mont Jones leaves via free agency.
- Running back with the uncertainty around Javonte Williams serious knee injury.
- Adding speed and a deep threat at wide receiver.
- Inside linebacker to pair with Josey Jewell
- A backup quarterback or competition for quarterback Russell Wilson.
News and rumors
- Broncos have received trade calls on WRs Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton but are not actively shopping the two receivers. However, they are listening to these offers and word got out that they were ‘quietly shopping’ Courtland Sutton at the combine.
- Broncos are expected to be active in free agency and will be focused on improving their offensive line.
- Defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones will test free agency and is expected to get $17 to $20 million dollars per year on the market per reports.
- Amid trade rumors, Courtland Sutton tweeted out: ‘I just want to be where I’m wanted and appreciated’.
- Broncos have informed quarterback Brett Rypien that they will not be placing a tender on him which will make him a free agent.
- Broncos intend to sign free agent guard Ben Powers to a four-year deal once free agency officially opens.
- Former Broncos fullback/tight end Andrew Beck has signed with the Houston Texans.
- Broncos plan to sign quarterback Jarrett Stidham to a two-year deal to be the backup quarterback to Russell Wilson.
- Broncos plan to sign right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year deal once free agency opens.
