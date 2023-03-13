Horse Tracks: 2023 League year looming for Broncos

With the arrival of Sean Payton and the departures of Ronald Darby, Graham Glasgow, and Chase Edmonds, the Denver Broncos are already turning the page on on the 2022 season. On Wednesday at 2:00pm MT, the NFL calendar officially finally flips to 2023.

The so-called ‘legal tampering period’ begins Monday at 10:00am MT wherein clubs can begin negotiations with agents representing soon-to-be unrestricted free agents. With a little over $32.5 million to spend, it remains to be seen which direction those dollars will be directed when free agency officially opens on Wednesday.

There has been some speculation that the Broncos could trade one of their star receivers, Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy. While both of these players are favorites for broad swaths of Broncos Country, sentimentality over players on a team that played so poorly these last few years is misplaced. Simply put, nobody will remember them from these dark times in Broncos history anyway. Very few talk about the storied run of WR Brandon Lloyd during the Broncos last playoff drought and he had the benefit of being PFF 1st Team All Pro, AP 2nd Team All Pro, and was a Pro Bowler in 2010.

What has been a trying time for Broncos fans will hopefully begin to come to a close this week as Denver attempts to stuff the failures of 2022 into a suitcase to be tossed into the Platte River, hopefully never to be seen again. It’s the moves they make in the coming days and months that will determine if the Broncos can finally turn things around.

