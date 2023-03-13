Report: Broncos will not tender quarterback Brett Rypien

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos will not tender backup quarterback Brett Rypien which makes him a free agent.

Per source, Broncos notified RFA backup QB Brett Rypien he will not be tendered.

So Rypien a free agent.

The low tender of $2.63M is tad high compared to what many backup QBs receive. The more experienced Trevor Siemian, for instance, played for $990K-$2M in recent yrs. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 13, 2023

If the Broncos did place the low-round tender on Rypien, it would cost them $2.63 million dollars. They obviously decided against that and now will allow Rypien to test free agency. This does not fully close the door on a return since he could re-sign for less than the tender, but it does seem like the Broncos will have a new backup quarterback next season.

It has seemed like the Broncos would be targeting a higher-profile backup quarterback who has a history with newly hired head coach Sean Payton. Veteran quarterback Jamies Winston is expected to be available while former Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater who Payton worked with as well is also a free agent. It just seems like Payton will want to hand-pick the backup quarterback he wants to work with.

With how poorly quarterback Russell Wilson played last season, the Broncos need a backup quarterback who can step in and play at a fairly high level if that level of play continues. Wilson also dealt with multiple injuries as well, so getting a backup who can step in and play seems like something they will look into.

We shall see what the Broncos ultimately decide to do. It is possible that Rypien returns at a lower salary than the tender, but it is also possible that they could go after a veteran in free agency. Free agency kicks off today so we may have our answer sooner rather than later.