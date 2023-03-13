 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Broncos plan to sign guard Ben Powers

The Broncos make their first big move of free agency.

By Scotty Payne
Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos intend to sign free agent guard Ben Powers to a four-year deal, worth $52 million dollars. This deal has $28.5 million dollars in guaranteed money and he also gets a $13 million dollar signing bonus as well.

Powers is a massive man at left guard who is also one of the better pass-blocking guards in the league. He is listed at 6’4, 338 pounds, and has started a total of 36 games for the Ravens the past three seasons. This past season, he is coming off an elite year and is known as one of the best pass-blocking guards in the NFL.

The Broncos struggled with pass blocking last season, so adding a player like Powers is an instant upgrade for their offensive line. He will be replacing former second-round pick, Dalton Risner, who is likely leaving the team and is currently a free agent.

The Broncos' focus entering free agency was to improve their offensive line which really struggled this past season in both run blocking and pass blocking. So, it makes sense that their first move of the free agency period is to sign one of the top guards on the market who is known as a top pass blocker.

I would expect the Broncos to continue their search to improve their offensive line by addressing their right tackle position. They have had a hole there for what seems like a decade, and have been linked to the top right tackles on the market. So, if they make another big move, I would expect it to happen there.

Some names to watch are Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary, Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor, and 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey.

