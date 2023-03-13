Report: Teams believe that the Broncos will trade one of their wide receivers

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, he was told by sources with multiple teams that they believe the Broncos could trade one of their wide receivers. He continues by saying that the Broncos have had talks with teams about receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler and that their asking price is high. He finishes by saying that it is not out of the question that the Broncos end up moving on from one of them.

Also, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe notes that Jerry Jeudy’s name has continued to come up in trade conversations, but the price has remained high. He states that the team is at least assessing his value before proceeding.

We have heard the trade rumors about Courtland Sutton which apparently made him tweet out a cryptic message stating ‘I just want to be where I’m wanted and appreciated’, so this is nothing new. However, it just confirms the reports we heard after the combine that the Broncos were quietly shopping Sutton. So, this all just confirms these earlier reports.

The Jeudy reports are surprising, to me at least, but he would bring back the biggest return so it makes sense that they would at least listen to offers on their former first-round pick. He was shopped during the trade deadline last year, and teams like the Giants had heavy interest, but the price was too high for them at the time. Jeudy then went on to have an impressive second half of the season which should have raised his potential trade value as well. It is a weak free-agent market and draft for receivers, so we could see some movement here.

I think Sutton is the most likely to go of the three unless a team offers a big package for Jeudy. I would hope for a second-round pick at least for Sutton if they were to move him, otherwise, he likely has more value on the roster in my opinion. The Broncos reportedly have a high asking price for all three, so I do not see them budging much from their asking price.

As for Hamler, he has dealt with injuries consistently throughout his career thus far and likely does not have much value in the trade market. He is a speedster still, and teams always love speed, so it is possible he gets moved, but I doubt you get more than a day-three selection in return for the oft-injured speedster.

As of now, the Broncos currently only have five draft picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and appear to be looking to deal from an area of strength to add to their war chest. Their first selection is not until the early part of the third round, so I would expect the Broncos to try to move into the back part of the first round or at least the second round. We shall see what they do, but it does sound like there is some potential movement happening.