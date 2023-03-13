Report: Broncos plan to sign quarterback Jarrett Stidham

According to NFL Network’s insider Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos plan to sign quarterback Jarrett Stidham to a two-year deal, worth $10 million dollars which includes $5 million dollars in guaranteed money.

Sources: Former #Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham is signing a 2-year, $10M deal with the #Broncos, choosing to play for Sean Payton over other options. The deal, which includes $5M guaranteed and $4M more in upside, reunites him Davis Webb – who he has known since he was a teenager. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Rapoport states that Stidham chose the Broncos over other teams to play for newly hired head coach, Sean Payton. He also reunites with long-time friend Davis Webb who is the Broncos new quarterbacks coach.

Stidham, 26, played in three games last season and put up impressive numbers. He completed 63.8% of his passes for 656 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He and Patrick Mahomes were the only two quarterbacks to throw three touchdown passes against the vaunted San Francisco 49ers defense last season.

He figures to be an upgrade over Brett Rypien as the backup to Russell Wilson in 2023.