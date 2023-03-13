 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Broncos plan to sign quarterback Jarrett Stidham

The Broncos get their backup quarterback.

By Scotty Payne
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s insider Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos plan to sign quarterback Jarrett Stidham to a two-year deal, worth $10 million dollars which includes $5 million dollars in guaranteed money.

