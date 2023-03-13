Report: Broncos plan to sign quarterback Jarrett Stidham

According to NFL Network’s insider Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos plan to sign quarterback Jarrett Stidham to a two-year deal, worth $10 million dollars which includes $5 million dollars in guaranteed money.

Sources: Former #Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham is signing a 2-year, $10M deal with the #Broncos, choosing to play for Sean Payton over other options. The deal, which includes $5M guaranteed and $4M more in upside, reunites him Davis Webb – who he has known since he was a teenager. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

