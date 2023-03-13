Former Broncos Andrew Beck and Mike Boone agree to terms with the Houston Texans

While the Denver Broncos were making big splashes in the first few hours of the legal tampering period, two of their own free agents found homes with the Houston Texans. According to reports, running back Mike Boone and fullback/tight end, Andrew Beck have been among the players to agree to terms with the Houston Texans today.

Here’s where we’re at #Texans fans:

- FB/TE Andrew Beck

- RB Mike Boone

- QB Case Keenum

- DE Chase Winovich

- DL Hassan Ridgeway

- WR Robert Woods — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) March 13, 2023

Mike Boone was a versatile speedy back for the Broncos the past two seasons who contributed when healthy. Unfortunately for him and the team, Boone dealt with multiple injuries during his two seasons with the team. He played in just 17 games combined the past two seasons and totaled 28 carries for 137 yards and 0 rushing touchdowns during that span. He added an additional 11 receptions for 118 yards and 0 receiving touchdowns as well. Now, he will compete for a roster spot in the Texans backfield this upcoming season.

As for Beck, he was a versatile player for the Broncos who played fullback, tight end, and special teams during his time with the team. Now, with the Texans, he will look to fill those same roles on newly hired head coach DeMeco Ryans team.

With these two players leaving the Broncos, it does open up some holes on their roster. Running back has been a need, but Boone leaving hurts their depth as well, but that was expected. He wasn’t expected to return to the team and they are expected to address that position in free agency and possibly the draft as well.

With Beck now in Houston, the Broncos are without a true fullback on their roster. It remains to be seen if Sean Payton will use one, but with their emphasis on the run game, I would not be surprised to see a fullback added at some point. Also, Beck added to their tight end depth as well, and that room is a bit lacking behind 2022 third-round pick, Greg Dulcich, so I would expect them to add there as well this offseason.