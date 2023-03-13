Report: Broncos reach agreement with tight end Chris Manhertz

According to ESPN’s lead NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with blocking specialist tight end, Chris Manhertz to a two-year, $6 million dollar deal.

Broncos are giving TE Chris Manhertz a two-year, $6 million deal that includes $3.34 million guaranteed, per his agent @seanstellato. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

The Broncos entered today with the focus on improving their blocking, and they did just that. They added the top free agent guard in Ben Powers, one of the top free agent tackles in Mike McGlinchey, and now one of the better run-blocking specialists in the league in Manhertz.

With likely starting tight end Greg Dulcich splitting out wide and being primarily a receiving threat, Manhertz will do the dirty work in the trenches. He is basically a sixth offensive lineman and will instantly help the Broncos run game and help out as a pass blocker as well.

A move like this isn’t a sexy signing, but it is one that will help out a good bit on Sundays. I like this deal and it makes sense to add a player like this with the likely emphasis on the run game.

I’ll update this story shortly.