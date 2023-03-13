 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Tracking all of the Broncos FA news and rumors

Filed under:

Report: Broncos reach agreement with tight end Chris Manhertz

He’s a plus run blocker and will fill a key role in the Broncos offense.

By Scotty Payne
/ new
Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

According to ESPN’s lead NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with blocking specialist tight end, Chris Manhertz to a two-year, $6 million dollar deal.

The Broncos entered today with the focus on improving their blocking, and they did just that. They added the top free agent guard in Ben Powers, one of the top free agent tackles in Mike McGlinchey, and now one of the better run-blocking specialists in the league in Manhertz.

With likely starting tight end Greg Dulcich splitting out wide and being primarily a receiving threat, Manhertz will do the dirty work in the trenches. He is basically a sixth offensive lineman and will instantly help the Broncos run game and help out as a pass blocker as well.

A move like this isn’t a sexy signing, but it is one that will help out a good bit on Sundays. I like this deal and it makes sense to add a player like this with the likely emphasis on the run game.

I’ll update this story shortly.

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...