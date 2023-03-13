Broncos reportedly re-sign ILB Alex Singleton to three-year, $18 million contract

The Denver Broncos have been busy the first day of legal tampering in free agency. They have completely reformed their offensive line and now have begun bringing back some key contributors on defense. Mike Klis reported that they have re-signed inside linebacker Alex Singleton to a three-year, $18 million contract with $9 million guaranteed.

Singleton, 29, is coming off one of his best seasons in the NFL. It was a sluggish start to the season, but he seemed to take flight after dropping a near-NFL record 21 combined tackles with 19 solo against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. He went on to be the teams leading tackler and dropped another 20 combined tackles against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15.

He was a guy General Manager George Paton was looking to bring back. In February, he said, “He’s just a baller. We signed him to be a really good special teamer, compete for the starting job, and didn’t even start. He started the year and then he just took off. He’s just a football player. We’d love to have Alex back. He’s a great leader and has a nose for the ball, and players gravitate towards him. We’d like to have Alex back.”

His contribution on special teams was also significant and you have to figure he’ll continue to be a big role player on the defensive side of the ball too in 2023.