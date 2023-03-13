Broncos spend big on bevy of players to kickoff the 2023 Free Agency period

So much for the idea the Denver Broncos should be patient entering this year’s free agency period.

I was wrong—dead wrong—and I should have known better.

Greg Penner said he wasn’t a man of patience. Give that, we shouldn’t have been surprised that the franchise backed up the Brinks’ truck and made multiple high-profile signings to kickoff this year’s Free Agency festivities.

The Broncos were bold. Go big or go home.

Ben Powers

Sticking true to their word and adhering to Sean Payton’s career philosophy of building up the trenches, the Broncos’ first major move was agreeing to terms with former Ravens guard Ben Powers.

After the best year of his career, Powers cashed in on a four-year deal worth $52 million dollars that includes a $13 million dollar signing bonus. He undoubtedly provides an upgrade over Dalton Risner, who will most certainly be on a new team next season.

“I love taking a grown man’s dreams and crushing them.”



Ben Powers should be well-received in Denver. pic.twitter.com/JFzffGEqrq — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 13, 2023

Mike McGlinchey

But the Broncos didn’t stop there. After one big splash, they followed up the Powers signing with another, announcing they had come to terms with former 49ers first-round pick and right tackle Mike McGlinchey on a five-year deal.

An official yearly breakdown hasn’t been provided, but we do know it’s worth up to $85 million dollars with $50 million of that guaranteed. It’s a gargantuan contract for one of the best right tackles on the market. After years of failed investments at the position, Broncos Country is hopeful he will finally be the solution to one of the franchise’s perpetual problems.

Broncos new right tackle Mike McGlinchey started every game for the 49ers last season. He posted the second-best pass block win rate of his career (89.6%) and a career-best 81.3% run block win rate, which ranked fifth among all tackles. — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) March 13, 2023

Jarrett Stidham

With the offensive line revamped, the Broncos switched their focus to acquiring a back-up quarterback. Out of nowhere, they agreed to sign Jarett Stidham to a two-year deal worth up to $10 million dollars.

The former Auburn star has a long-time relationship with quarterback coach Davis Webb—who will now be tasked with preparing the former Patriots and Raiders signal-caller to be ready in the event Russell Wilson isn’t available—for whatever reason that may be.

Chris Manhertz

A fourth move came in late as the day was winding down when the Broncos inked top-notch run blocking tight end Chris Manhertz to a two-year deal. Manhertz figures to be the solution at the “Y” for the franchise. With Powers, McGlinchey and Manhertz in the fold, it’s quite clear the Broncos will make establishing the run a priority to help resurrect Wilson’s play on the field next season.

Alex Singleton

Additionally, the team brought back inside linebacker Alex Singleton on a three-year deal worth $18 million dollars—$9 million of which is guaranteed. Alongside Josey Jewell, the Broncos have one of the most underrated linebacker duos in the NFL.

Denver is re-signing LB Alex Singleton to a three-year, $18 million deal including $9 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

What to expect next?

After an eventful day one of legal tampering, all Broncos Country wants to know is ‘Whose next?’

My bet would be an investment in the defensive trenches. With Dre’Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams currently testing the market, the Broncos have over 1300 defensive snaps to replace between the two of them if both were to head off to greener pastures.

Beyond that, I would expect the Broncos to kick the tires on a veteran running back. With Javonte Williams still recovering from injury and the mega-millions invested to upgrade the offensive line, it only makes sense to go that route and make it a core strength of the team. Could Kareem Hunt or David Montgomery be on their way to the Mile High City?

Stay tuned my friends—the fun has only just begun!

Update!

The Broncos have come to terms with former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen on a three-year contract. A former third-round pick out of Boston College, he reunites with his former defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in the Mile High City.