Report: Broncos reach agreement with defensive lineman Zach Allen

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen to a big contract.

Former Cardinals’ DE Zach Allen reached agreement on a three-year, $45.75 million deal that includes $32.5 million guaranteed at signing, per source. Allen is reunited with Denver DC Vance Joseph. pic.twitter.com/RYPSodqnhe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

Upgrading the defensive line was the next domino to fall as the Broncos continue their spending spree. It’s safe to say that Dre’Mont Jones is headed elsewhere with the Broncos spending big on Allen. It will be interesting to see how Jones’ future contract compares with Allen.

Allen is a 6’5”, 285-pound defensive lineman who is coming off a career year under Vance Joseph in Arizona. The ascending defensive lineman started 27 games for the Cardinals in that span and totaled 95 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 12 pass deflections, 34 quarterback hits, and 15 tackles for a loss. This past season for the Cardinals, he totaled 47 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, 20 quarterback hits, and 8 pass deflections. Everything but the tackle total was a career-high for Allen this past year.

Zach Allen tackled opposing ball carriers for a loss or no gain on 5.5% of his run defense snaps last season, trailing only Aaron Donald (5.8%) among defensive tackles (min. 200 run defense snaps).#BroncosCountry https://t.co/K37aIOUeNi pic.twitter.com/sNR4hWir3V — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 14, 2023

Now, he will join the Denver Broncos defensive line and fill the role vacated by Dre’Mont Jones is who is expected to sign elsewhere in the coming days. He will be tasked to apply interior pressure at a high level while also being a player in the run game as well. I believe his best play is ahead of him and I am excited that it is happening here in Denver with the Broncos.

The Broncos’ ownership has been opening the wallet early and often in free agency and have really improved the roster today. Adding Allen and bringing back Alex Singleton should help keep the Broncos' defense strong next season. We are just nine hours into the legal tampering period so let’s see what else the Broncos have up their sleeves in the coming days and maybe hours.