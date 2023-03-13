 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Broncos reach agreement with defensive lineman Zach Allen

The Denver Broncos make another splash by signing former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen.

By Christopher Hart and Scotty Payne
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen to a big contract.

Upgrading the defensive line was the next domino to fall as the Broncos continue their spending spree. It’s safe to say that Dre’Mont Jones is headed elsewhere with the Broncos spending big on Allen. It will be interesting to see how Jones’ future contract compares with Allen.

Allen is a 6’5”, 285-pound defensive lineman who is coming off a career year under Vance Joseph in Arizona. The ascending defensive lineman started 27 games for the Cardinals in that span and totaled 95 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 12 pass deflections, 34 quarterback hits, and 15 tackles for a loss. This past season for the Cardinals, he totaled 47 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, 20 quarterback hits, and 8 pass deflections. Everything but the tackle total was a career-high for Allen this past year.

Now, he will join the Denver Broncos defensive line and fill the role vacated by Dre’Mont Jones is who is expected to sign elsewhere in the coming days. He will be tasked to apply interior pressure at a high level while also being a player in the run game as well. I believe his best play is ahead of him and I am excited that it is happening here in Denver with the Broncos.

The Broncos’ ownership has been opening the wallet early and often in free agency and have really improved the roster today. Adding Allen and bringing back Alex Singleton should help keep the Broncos' defense strong next season. We are just nine hours into the legal tampering period so let’s see what else the Broncos have up their sleeves in the coming days and maybe hours.

