Report: Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones

According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and James Palmer, the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones. According to SI’s Albert Breer, Jones signed a massive three-year, $51.53 million dollar deal that pays out $23.5 million dollars in year one and $35.02 million over the first two years as well.

This deal was reported not long after it was reported that the Broncos have agreed to terms with former Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen. They are giving him a three-year contract worth $45.75 million dollars with $32.5 million dollars in guaranteed money. So, the Broncos had their replacement before Dre’Mont agreed to join the Seahawks.

The contracts look fairly similar at face value, but it appears the structures of each contract are different. However, it will be interesting to see which player fairs the best over the three years of their deal. At the end of the day, both teams got themselves an ascending player and a young pass-rushing interior defensive lineman who both may have their best football ahead of them.

It was reported last week that the Broncos would be allowing Jones to test free agency after deciding not to place the franchise tag on him. Many expected him to push $20 million dollars per year with the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears as the two most interested teams, but in the end, Seattle ended up getting him for a little bit less.

Jones was asked by Josina Anderson of CBS Sports why he chose the Seahawks, and he told her: ‘I feel like they have the biggest belief in me’.

Earlier in the day, the Seahawks released former Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris and then replaced him with now-former Broncos defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones. As we know, Harris was among the players sent to Seattle in the Russell Wilson trade and Jones replaced his role in Denver. Now, Jones is once again replacing Harris’s role, but this time, in Seattle.

So, I ask you Broncos Country, would you rather see the Broncos pay Dre’Mont Jones what the Seahawks did, or pass on him and sign Zach Allen to what the Broncos paid him?