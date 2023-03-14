Report: New England Patriots have signed former Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson to a two-year deal

According to NFL Networks insider Mike Garafolo, the New England Patriots have signed former Denver Broncos swing tackle Calvin Anderson to a two-year deal.

#Patriots agree to two-year deal with former #Broncos OT Calvin Anderson, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2023

Anderson has been a consistent depth option for the Broncos these past three seasons. He played or was active for 41 games for the Broncos during the past three seasons and had a total of 12 starts as well. This past season, he had seven total starts for the Broncos who dealt with multiple injuries along the offensive line.

Now, he will join a New England Patriots team and serve as depth and potentially push for a starting job this offseason. They currently are in need of a starting right tackle, so Anderson may get a shot to compete for that spot or at least, serve as a valuable swing tackle for the team.

As for the Broncos, they are set with their starting tackles with Garett Bolles at left tackle and the recently added Mike McGlinchey at right tackle. However, with Anderson leaving, the Broncos have a need at swing tackle. As of now, they have not added someone to fill that role and could look to draft a tackle or two during next months NFL Draft to fill that need as well.

Calvin Anderson sent out a goodbye message to Broncos fans thanking them for embracing him during his time with the team. He also singled out general manager George Paton and former offensive line coach Mike Munchak and stated that he was forever grateful of them and finished by saying he will always be proud of his time with the Broncos.