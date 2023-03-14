Report: Broncos agreed to terms with running back Samaje Perine

According to NFL Networks insider Mike Garafolo, the Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with former Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine. He is getting a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million dollars with a chance to earn another $1 million dollars in incentives.

Perine is a 5’11”, 235 pound bruising back who has proven to be a versatile back who can help out in the passing game and as a blocker as well. He is currently 27-years old and is entering his 7th season in the league.

He had a successful college career at Oklahoma before entering himself into the 2017 NFL Draft. He was eventually selected in the fourth round of the draft by the Washington Commanders. He played a total of two season there before being waived. He bounced on and off the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins practice squads before making the Bengals 53-man roster in 2020. From there, he spent the past three seasons being Joe Mixon’s backup these past three seasons.

During his past three seasons in Cincinnati, Perine has totaled 213 carries for 941 yards and 6 rushing touchdowns. He also added 76 receptions for 549 yards and 5 receving touchdowns. This past season for the Bengals, Perine totaled 95 carries for 394 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns and an additional 38 receptions for 287 yards and 4 receiving touchdowns. However, his best trait is not one that shows up in the box score. Perine is known for his pass blocking skills and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan recently called him one of the best pass blocking backs in the NFL.

The talk heading into free agency was that the Broncos would be interested in a starting caliber running back like Kareem Hunt or David Montgomery. Starting running back Javonte Williams is coming off a serious knee injury and his recovery and availability for the season remains up in the air. So, if the Broncos signed a starting caliber running back, it would be a sign that they are not expecting Williams to be ready. However, adding a solid number two back could be an encouraging sign for his prognosis moving forward, but only time will tell there.

Now this likely will not be the final addition to the Broncos backfield. 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis says that a reunion with running back Latavius Murray could still happen and that the Broncos may draft a running back as well.

This is not the sexiest signing, but he is a solid number two back who can help out the team in many ways. This will not be the only move the team makes at running bacj and I expect them to add an explosive threat during the draft. Veteran Latavius Murray also seems like a lock to return and he lead the Broncos backfield last season and looked effective while doing it. All in all, this all seems like a positive thing regarding Javonte Williams health, but we shall see how it plays out in the coming months.