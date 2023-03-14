Report: Broncos agree to terms with fullback Michael Burton

According to NFL Networks insider Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have signed former Kansas City Chiefs fullback Michael Burton to a one-year deal.

Fullback news! The #Broncos are signing FB Mike Burton to a 1-year deal, source said. He reunites with Sean Payton, who he was with in New Orleans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

The trend throughout free agency thus far for the Broncos has been them improving their blocking at each and every position. They signed two maulers in Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey to improve their offensive line. At the tight end position, they signed veteran Chris Manhertz who is known as an excellent run blocker and then added running back Samaje Perine who is one of the better pass-blocking backs as well. They continued this trend by signing lead block specialist, Michael Burton who just won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Burton played for Sean Payton in 2020 with the Saints, and now he will reunite with him in Denver. He will replace former fullback/tight end Andrew Beck who agreed to terms with the Texans earlier in this process.

It looks like the Broncos are going to be run-heavy next season, especially after these signings, so it makes sense for them to add a true lead-blocking fullback. It is a dying position in today’s shotgun/spread-them-out offenses, but your power running teams still use them. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs had Burton lead block or their rushing attack that came up big for them in the postseason, so hopefully he will have similar success in Denver.