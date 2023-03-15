Alex Singleton contract details

While technically the opening of NFL free agency is set to begin at 2 p.m. MT on Wednesday, the Denver Broncos appear to be done with all of their signings. They were aggressive and came out with the most signing bonuses in cash of all teams. That Wal-Mart money was no joke this cycle.

We’ll be breaking down an individual post on the contract details for each of the Broncos reported free agent signings. We’ll start with one of their own as they re-signed inside linebacker Alex Singleton to a three-year deal during the legal tampering period.

Singleton had an outstanding season in 2022 as both a key contributor on defense and on special teams. He led the team in tackles and certainly earned a second stint here in Denver.

According to Spotrac, the Broncos gave Singleton a three-year deal worth $18 million and $9 million total guaranteed. He also received a $4 million signing bonus.

Here’s how the cap hits break down by year:

2023: $3,333,333 cap hit / $9,000,000 dead cap

$3,333,333 cap hit / $9,000,000 dead cap 2024: $7,333,333 cap hit / $5,666,667 dead cap

$7,333,333 cap hit / $5,666,667 dead cap 2025: $7,333,334 cap hit / $1,333,334 dead cap

So it is essentially a two-year deal with an out in 2025. Singleton will be 32 by then and it could be nearing the end of his playing career. The Broncos would likely renegotiate or move on. However, for the money, its a good signing for them as they didn’t need to open up any additional holes on the roster this year.

How do you feel about this signing? Let’s discuss in the comments below and definitely vote in our poll. I’ll be looking to recap those results and the results of the rest of the players in the coming days.