Free agency thoughts and what the Broncos should do at WR

The Denver Broncos have been active in free agency in was that may not look splashy on the surface, but look to me like the kind of moves a rebuilding team needs to make in order to start righting the ship.

We’ve signed guard Ben Powers, right tackle Mike McGlinchey, backup QB Jarret Stidham, tight end Chris Manhertz, ILB Alex Singleton, defensive lineman Zach Allen, running back Samaje Perine, and fullback Michael Burton.

I can easily see every one of these moves upgrading our roster. We are losing some lackluster players in Dalton Risner, Andrew Beck, Ronald Darby, Graham Glasgow, Calvin Anderson, and Mark Rypien and you can see an upgrade for each one in the moves that were made.

But I don’t think the Broncos should be done. I think the last big move that should be made if it can is to find a trade partner that can take Courtland Sutton off our hands. Don’t get me wrong at all: Courtland has talent. The equation is more about his impact on our cap compared to what we can do with him. Any team looking for juice in their wide receiver room that will trade a 3rd round pick for him should get the Broncos attention. And while I honestly think he’s worth a 2nd, I don’t think most GMs will look at Sutton’s recent history and think he’s worth that.

I will for the record say that outside of someone offering us a 1st round pick for Jerry Jeudy, I don’t think you consider trades for him. He’s too talented and you can do too much with him now that we have an offensive mind like Sean Payton behind the playbook.

And finally, Tim Patrick isn’t a guy I look at trading. His contract isn’t as expensive or restrictive.

Broncos News

Broncos release CB Ronald Darby, waive WRs Victor Bolden and Freddie Swain

The Broncos announced the moves on Tuesday.

One day after Andrew Beck moves on, Broncos find a replacement at fullback - Denver Sports

Mike Burton, a former Saints fullback, will handle the role after agreeing to terms on a one-year contract Tuesday night.

Other NFL News

2023 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams

The grand reshuffling of NFL rosters is upon us. So ... who's going where? NFL.com's 2023 free agency tracker provides real-time team-by-team updates of all the key additions and trades in this frenzied period.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets he turned down three-year, $133 million fully guaranteed contract

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson broke his free agency silence on Tuesday, tweeting that he turned down a three-year, $133 million fully guaranteed contract. What's there to make of this latest development?

2023 NFL free agency: Winners, losers from Tuesday's moves

What will Darren Waller do for Daniel Jones and the Giants? How much might Stephon Gilmore beef up the Cowboys' defense? Gregg Rosenthal examines winners and losers from Tuesday's free agency moves.

How Record OL Injuries Doomed Rams Title Defense | Football Outsiders

The Rams (OL) and Broncos (WR) set all-time records for AGL by position group, helping doom their 2022 seasons.

NFL free agency grades 2023: Live analysis of signings, trades

Our experts are evaluating the biggest NFL signings and trades with analysis, grades and what it means for the 2023 draft.

Source - Jets, WR Allen Lazard agree to 4-year, $44M deal

The Jets and wide receiver Allen Lazard have agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Sources - Cowboys trade for CB Gilmore, re-sign LB Vander Esch

The Colts are trading five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Cowboys, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Aaron Rodgers’s holding pattern may have Packers, Jets waiting for good reason - Sports Illustrated

With the NFL world awaiting his decision, Rodgers’s delay may be understandable.