Jarrett Stidham contract details

The Denver Broncos have been very busy to start free agency and have to be pretty much done at this point unless they find a way to free up some additional cap. Let’s hit the backup quarterback signing next in our contract details recap. Jarrett Stidham is coming off a nice performance in relief for the Las Vegas Raiders last season and has close ties to the Broncos new quarterbacks coach.

While we don’t likely need to worry about Stidham taking Russell Wilson’s job, his performance off the bench last season was a bit more impressive than was Brett Rypien’s last year. You’d have to think this signing is a clear upgrade at the backup quarterback spot.

According to Spotrac, the Broncos gave Stidham a two-year deal worth $10 million and $5 million total guaranteed. He also received a $2 million signing bonus.

Here’s how the cap hits break down by year:

2023: $3,510,00 cap hit / $5,000,000 dead cap

$3,510,00 cap hit / $5,000,000 dead cap 2024: $6,490,000 cap hit / $2,000,000 dead cap

So it is essentially a one-year deal with an out in 2024. At 26 years old, the Broncos could elect to continue bringing him back after his contract or move on.

How do you feel about this signing? Let’s discuss in the comments below and definitely vote in our poll. I’ll be looking to recap those results and the results of the rest of the players in the coming days.