Mike McGlinchey contract details

Two contract reviews down this morning, at least six more to go. The first two from Alex Singleton and Jarrett Stidham were fairly straight-forward and I didn’t think there would be much disagreement there, so I figured now would be the perfect time to drop the bomb that is a five-year, $87 million contract on a right tackle.

The Denver Broncos signing of Mike McGlinchey figures to be a hot button discussion topic in Broncos Country, but most of us wanted them to focus on the offensive line and that appears to be exactly what they are doing. McGlinchey is a very solid run blocker when healthy and if he stays healthy, I don’t think the Broncos or us fans will be disappointed in this signing. The debate might be mostly around his contract.

According to Spotrac, the Broncos gave McGlinchey a five-year deal worth $87.5 million and $52.5 million total guaranteed. He also received a $17.5 million signing bonus.

Here’s how the cap hits break down by year:

2023: $6,000,00 cap hit / $35,000,000 dead cap

2024: $18,500,000 cap hit / $29,000,000 dead cap

2025: $21,000,000 cap hit / $10,500,000 dead cap

2026: $21,000,000 cap hit / $7,000,000 dead cap

2027: $21,000,000 cap hit / $3,500,000 dead cap

The Broncos will have a potential out of this contract in 2026 when McGlinchey would be around 32 years old. They’d have to eat a $7 million dead cap hit, but would save $21 million that year against their salary cap. Overall, it is a very cap friendly deal for this year, but the team will eat a bigger cap hit after that.

How do you feel about this signing? Let’s discuss in the comments below and definitely vote in our poll. I’ll be looking to recap those results and the results of the rest of the players in the coming days.