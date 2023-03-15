Ben Powers contract details

In what can only be called a significant shift towards a run focus along the offensive line, head coach Sean Payton has brought in a slew of run-blocking studs to open up free agency. The best of the bunch might be former Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers.

He was quite the mauler in the run game for them and at 26, the Denver Broncos figure to get most of his remaining prime years with the four-year deal they signed him to. Once again, they locked in a starter with a low first-year cap hit. It’s clear they want to get into playoff contention in year one and so far they seem to be making some quality moves to get there.

According to Spotrac, the Broncos gave Powers a four-year deal worth $51.5 million and $28.5 million total guaranteed. He also received a $13 million signing bonus.

Here’s how the cap hits break down by year:

2023: $5,250,00 cap hit / $13,000,000 dead cap

$5,250,00 cap hit / $13,000,000 dead cap 2024: $15,250,000 cap hit / $9,750,000 dead cap

$15,250,000 cap hit / $9,750,000 dead cap 2025: $15,250,000 cap hit / $6,500,000 dead cap

$15,250,000 cap hit / $6,500,000 dead cap 2026: $15,750,000 cap hit / $3,250,000 dead cap

The Broncos will have a potential out of this contract in 2025, but I would expect them to keep him around until at least year three barring some massive drop off in play. One curious note about all of these contracts is how the cap hits jump in year two. They will need to work some cap magic or trade away from players, which it sure seems like the latter is something Payton is pursuing - at least with the wide receivers group.

How do you feel about this signing? Let’s discuss in the comments below and definitely vote in our poll. I’ll be looking to recap those results and the results of the rest of the players in the coming days.

This will be our final contract details post for today, I’ll get the rest Thursday morning.