Broncos react to free agency moves

The Denver Broncos have already been making headlines with their free agency activity. Among their signings and re-signings (so far) are OL Ben Powers, OT Mike McGlinchey, TE Chris Manhertz, QB Jarrett Stidham, LB Alex Singleton, DE Zach Allen, RB Samaje Perine, and more.

It hasn’t all been additions, though. Some players have been cut or traded, including CB Ronald Darby and OL Graham Glasgow.

A few of the new, re-signed, and recently former Broncos are sharing their initial feelings.

LB Alex Singleton

“Happy” seems like an understatement of the linebacker’s feelings on ending back up in Denver. Over the course of the 2022 season, Singleton started 12 games (playing in 17 total), forced a fumble, defended three passes, and recorded 163 tackles (101 of them solo, six of them TFL).

Welcome back, Alex!

LFG!!!! Back right where I belong!!!! @Broncos — Alex Singleton (@alexsingleton49) March 14, 2023

DE Zach Allen

The news broke on March 13th that the Broncos signed Zach Allen, Cardinals DE. Welcome to Denver, Zach!

Over the course of his four-year NFL career, Allen has started 35 games and put up 11.5 sacks, defended 15 passes, snagged an interception, and forced three fumbles.

Broncos Country isn’t the only one excited to see this new face become a Bronco, though. The recently-retired (and future Hall-of-Famer) JJ Watt shared a congratulatory tweet for his Arizona teammate.

Allen responded in kind, recognizing Watt as a mentor to him during his time as a Cardinal.

Thank you for everything you’ve taught me! Wouldn’t have been able to do it without you. Next Chipotle is on me. https://t.co/WFVwBaO38N — Zach Allen (@TheZALLEN44) March 14, 2023

DE Dre’Mont Jones (signed to Seattle)

S Justin Simmons shared bittersweet feelings on Jones’ move to Seattle and asked for a jersey, while also playfully blaming Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. Diggs responded with a savage (teasing) tweet and Jones retweeted the whole exchange.

Best of luck as a Seahawk, Jones!

NOOOOO it’s all @qdiggs6 fault



I’m proud of you bro fr. You more than deserve this. All love my way and I need a jersey ✊ https://t.co/BJ3b4wxivd — Justin Simmons (@jsimms1119) March 14, 2023

OL Graham Glasgow

The guard leaves Denver with a grateful heart after three years with the team, and looks forward to the next chapter of his career.

Now that I’ve had a few days to think, I’d like to thank the Broncos, my teammates, and the city of Denver for the past 3 seasons. While I’m disappointed in how some things went and how things ended, I’m appreciative and grateful for my time here. Excited for what comes next! — Graham Glasgow (@gglasgow61) March 12, 2023

As the free agency portion of offseason continues to unfold, I’m excited (and equally anxious) to see what happens next. Best of luck to everyone, re-signed or cut or signed elsewhere, in the upcoming season. I have hopes for good things happening in Denver.