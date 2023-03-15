Report: Broncos are asking for at least a first round pick in return for WR Jerry Jeudy

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been a “hot name” this week on the trade market, and the Broncos are asking for at least a first-round pick in return for him.

KOA’s Benjamin Allbright also chimed in and said that teams have been calling the Broncos and there is a chance that they trade both Jeudy and Sutton.

Jerry Jeudy has been a hot name this week. The Broncos’ asking price on Jeudy has been at least a first-round pick, per sources. @TheAthletic https://t.co/0hdzR8vV3D — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 15, 2023

Wow!

The Broncos were shopping Jerry Jeudy at the trade deadline last year and reportedly had a high asking price for him at that point as well. However, reports indicated that they were asking for a 2nd and 4th in return. After that period, Jeudy had a strong second half which only increased his value and is likely why the Broncos want a first-round pick in return.

The Giants were among the teams who were aggressively pursuing a trade for Jeudy at that time, so it’ll be interesting to see if they continue to talk this offseason. Howe also states that the New England Patriots are a team that has called about trading for Jerry Jeudy.

What could also help the Broncos get that sort of compensation in return for Jeudy is the weak free-agent market and lack of top prospects at receiver. Teams, especially contenders, are in the market for playmakers, and Jeudy, who is on the market, is likely at the top or near the very top of that list. So, we could see a team give the Broncos what they want.

As for Sutton, we have covered his trade rumors for a few weeks now and these reports continue to confirm those prior reports. The Broncos are listening on both of these players and have a high asking price for both. Sutton will not bring back a first-round pick, but it is possible that the Broncos can get a day 2 selection in return for him

As Allbright states, there is a chance that the Broncos trade both players. They reportedly made a strong push to sign Allen Lazard before he agreed to terms with the Jets, so it is clear the Broncos want to make some moves there.

The Broncos only have five draft picks as of now, and do not have their first selection until the early portion of the third round. It is clear they want to add to their war chest and are willing to deal from their strength to do so. It seems like we will see at least one of these players traded, but possibly both.

We shall see how this plays out, but it sounds like we will see some movement here sooner rather than later. What do you think Broncos Country? Would you trade Jerry Jeudy if it meant getting back at least a first-round pick?