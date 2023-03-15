Report: Broncos agree to terms with corneback/returner Tremon Smith on a two-year deal

According to Aaron Wilson, who covers the Texans, the Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with former Texans cornerback and return specialist Tremon Smith. He is getting a two-year deal worth up to $5.5 million dollars. 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis confirmed the deal as well.

Source confirms Broncos have reached agreement with CB/returner Tremon Smith on 2-year contract that has max value of $5.5m. (@AaronWilson_NFL). #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 15, 2023

Smith is a 5’11”, 190-pound cornerback/return specialist who has played a total of 5 seasons in the NFL. He has played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, and now for the Denver Broncos.

During his five-year career, he has totaled 43 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 5 pass deflections. However, he is known for his kick return abilities. During his career, he returned 94 kicks for 2,323 yards and returned 1 for a touchdown. His longest return was 98 yards, he averaged 24.7 yards per return and had 5 returns for 40 yards or more.

KOA’s Benjamin Allbright tweeted out that he would not be surprised if the Broncos brought in kick return competition for 2022 fifth-round pick Montrell Washington, and mentioned Tremon Smith as an option. That obviously came true, and the Broncos did indeed bring in competition for Washington who had an up-and-down rookie season.

9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis mentions that Tremon Smith will be a backup outside corner behind Patrick Surtain II and 2022 rookie Damarri Mathis as well. So, he will be more than a kick return specialist it appears.

At the end of the day, the Broncos continue to make moves as we move closer to the start of the league year which officially kicks off at 2 pm MT.