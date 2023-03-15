Report: Broncos are among the teams interested in safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson

According to Aaron Wilson who covers the Houston Texans for KPRC 2 Houston is reporting that the Denver Broncos are among the teams who are interested in safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

#Broncos among the teams with interest in #Eagles free agent C.J. Gardner Johnson, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2023

He played for the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles this past season but was a former second-round pick by the New Orleans Saints. So, he has that ever-important, Sean Payton connection.

Gardner-Johnson is a playmaking safety who also can play multiple positions including the slot. The Broncos currently have a vacancy in their secondary with Kareem Jackson being a free agent, so there is room for Gardner-Johnson in the Broncos secondary.

I’ll have more on this story soon.