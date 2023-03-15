 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Tracking all of the Broncos FA news and rumors

Filed under:

Report: Broncos are among the teams interested in safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The former Eagles and Saints safety is a player the Broncos are reportedly interested in.

By Scotty Payne
/ new
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

According to Aaron Wilson who covers the Houston Texans for KPRC 2 Houston is reporting that the Denver Broncos are among the teams who are interested in safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

He played for the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles this past season but was a former second-round pick by the New Orleans Saints. So, he has that ever-important, Sean Payton connection.

Gardner-Johnson is a playmaking safety who also can play multiple positions including the slot. The Broncos currently have a vacancy in their secondary with Kareem Jackson being a free agent, so there is room for Gardner-Johnson in the Broncos secondary.

I’ll have more on this story soon.

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...