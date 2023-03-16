Broncos losing both Dre’Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams to free agency opens up hole on depth chart

The Denver Broncos lost both Dre’Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams this week, while adding Zach Allen. That means they still have some holes to fill along the interior of the defensive line.

DeShawn Williams went 1,373 days between playing in regular-season games.



He was cut more than a dozen times.



He finally made an initial 53-man roster in 2021 — six years after entering the league — and then posted a career-high 4.5 sacks this year.



Tremendous story. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) March 15, 2023

Williams getting a deal with the Carolina Panthers was cool for him as he has been grinding himself out an NFL career and it finally paid off. Very cool for him, but bummed for the Denver defense as they lose a key rotational player there.

He thanks fans for the support and I am sure we’ll be rooting for him as he continues on in his NFL career.

Want to say #BroncosCountry going to miss y’all. The countless times getting cut and coming back. Seeing me grown to the player I knew I could be, with a chance. To Carolina thank you for the opportunity for giving me another chance and opportunity. — DeShawn Williams (@iamDeShawnW) March 16, 2023

Meanwhile, the Broncos signed Zach Allen to help offset the loss of two key contributors inside. That makes it seem like Denver has some holes on the depth chart, but it might not be as bad as it seems. We have to remember that the Broncos were among the league’s most-injured teams every year. That makes having starter-quality depth vital.

Hopefully with a healthy team under a new strength and conditioning regime will make the need for starter-talent in reserve less of a need. Still, the defensive line always has a high rate of rotation in games. Either the Broncos will need to find some depth in the second wave of free agency or target the position in the middle rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

