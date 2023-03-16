 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Broncos losing both Dre’Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams to free agency opens up hole on depth chart

Despite adding Zach Allen, the Denver Broncos do have some depth concerns along the defensive line heading into the next stage of free agency.

By Tim Lynch
The Denver Broncos lost both Dre’Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams this week, while adding Zach Allen. That means they still have some holes to fill along the interior of the defensive line.

Williams getting a deal with the Carolina Panthers was cool for him as he has been grinding himself out an NFL career and it finally paid off. Very cool for him, but bummed for the Denver defense as they lose a key rotational player there.

He thanks fans for the support and I am sure we’ll be rooting for him as he continues on in his NFL career.

Meanwhile, the Broncos signed Zach Allen to help offset the loss of two key contributors inside. That makes it seem like Denver has some holes on the depth chart, but it might not be as bad as it seems. We have to remember that the Broncos were among the league’s most-injured teams every year. That makes having starter-quality depth vital.

Hopefully with a healthy team under a new strength and conditioning regime will make the need for starter-talent in reserve less of a need. Still, the defensive line always has a high rate of rotation in games. Either the Broncos will need to find some depth in the second wave of free agency or target the position in the middle rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

