Michael Burton contract details

The Denver Broncos continued their shift to a run-oriented offense next season as they added full back Michael Burton on a one-year deal in free agency this week. Burton played for Sean Payton as a member of the New Orleans Saints in 2020 and was with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

According to Spotrac, the Broncos gave Burton a one-year deal worth $1,317,500. It’s a pretty straight-forward contract and just a one year deal.

For me, this signing just hammered home the massive shift in offensive philosophy Sean Payton has begun. Three run-heavy offensive linemen and a fullback, plus there were reports he went hard after Allen Lazard who is also known as a strong run blocker. The offensive identity is definitely coming to fruition and free agency just began.

