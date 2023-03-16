Zach Allen contract details

The Denver Broncos biggest signing on defense (at the time of writing) came in the form of former-Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen. Playing alongside J.J. Watt was a key factor in his development from a mid-round pick to a big time free agent signing.

He’ll reunite with Vance Joseph having come off a career-best 47 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, 20 quarterback hits, and 8 pass deflections last season. As a run-stopper, Next Gen Stats ranked him second behind only Aaron Donald in 2022.

According to Spotrac, the Broncos gave Allen a three-year deal worth $45.75 million and $32.5 million total guaranteed. He also received a $15 million signing bonus.

Here’s how the cap hits break down by year:

2023: $7,250,00 cap hit / $32,500,000 dead cap

2024: $20,250,000 cap hit / $25,250,000 dead cap

2025: $18,250,000 cap hit / $5,000,000 dead cap

The Broncos will have a clear out after year two, so if things don’t work out with Allen they can move on with minimum dead cap issues. At 25, however, the hope is clearly that they found a gem who could be easily extended heading into the 2025 season.

How do you feel about this signing? Let’s discuss in the comments below and definitely vote in our poll. I’ll be looking to recap those results and the results of the rest of the players in the coming days.