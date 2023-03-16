Samaje Perine contract details

The Denver Broncos may not have Javonte Williams back Week 1, so bringing in some quality veteran running backs is likely necessary this season. They started that this week by signing former-Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine to a two-year deal. While its a good start, I think the Broncos may look to add another veterans or rookie to the mix as well.

Perine, 27, has been a good run/pass option out of the backfield in his time at Cincinnati. In just over three seasons he piled up 941 yards on the ground with six touchdowns and 549 yards receiving for another five touchdowns. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry on the ground too. Not at a bad output for a complementary back.

According to Spotrac, the Broncos gave Perine a two-year deal worth $7.5 million and $3 million total guaranteed. He also received a $3 million signing bonus.

Here’s how the cap hits break down by year:

2023: $3,000,00 cap hit / $3,000,000 dead cap

$3,000,00 cap hit / $3,000,000 dead cap 2024: $4,500,000 cap hit / $1,500,000 dead cap

Technically, the Broncos could have an out after just one year, but after seeing an overrated Melvin Gordon leech off $16 million over two years to fumble away multiple chances for the Broncos to get momentum in games I think Perine’s contract here is quite favorable. With the timing of Javonte Williams’ return in question, it will make sense to secure plenty of quality backs on the roster this season. They should probably draft another this year too.

How do you feel about this signing?