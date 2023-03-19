Broncos odds move after first week of NFL free agency

Good morning, Broncos Country!

There is no bigger mover of NFL betting odds than free agency.

And for the second time this offseason, DraftKings Sportsbook has shifted the odds for the Denver Broncos.

Prior to the trade and hire of Sean Payton as head coach, the Broncos were at +4,000 to win the Super Bowl. After the move by Greg Penner and Denver to get Payton, the Broncos shifted to +2,800.

After the first wave of free agency, Denver’s futures odds shifted again.

Now the Broncos are at +2,500 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings. That is tied with Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions. It’s also worth mentioning Denver has lesser odds than the Jacksonville Jaguars, who not only made the playoffs last season but won a game.

As for the AFC winner, the Broncos are tied with the Chargers at +1,300, behind the Kansas City Chiefs (+350), Buffalo Bills (+475), Cincinnati Bengals (+475) and New York Jets (+800).

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are also the favorite to win the Super Bowl at +600 and the AFC West at -160. Denver is +425 win the division.

If you were looking for regular season win totals or to make the playoffs, DraftKings doesn’t have those markets available. Obviously, last season the Broncos fell well short of the win total.

We’ll see how 2023 unfolds, but to see Denver with these odds after last season speaks to Payton and the moves the franchise has already made.

