Broncos free agency target: Latavius Murray

After losing Javonte Williams early in the season to a torn ACL, the Denver Broncos found themselves much weaker at the running back position. In an effort to add depth to the position, the Broncos signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Melvin Gordon was used primarily as the starting running back, but it didn’t take long for him to fumble away his spot on the roster.

Enter Murray.

With how abysmal the season had been going, and how poor the offensive line had been performing, not much was really expected of Murray. But Murray took the ball and (literally) ran with it.

Happy Birthday, no. 2⃣8⃣ @LataviusM! On Oct. 4, the Denver Broncos signed Latavius Murray off of the Saints' practice squad, and he performed admirably for the Orange and Blue. In 12 games as a Bronco in 2022–23, Murray rushed for 703 yards and 5 TDs—just before turning 33 today! pic.twitter.com/GKxHEPsH4A — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) January 18, 2023

Murray was one of the few offensive bright spots for the Broncos. In his 12 games in orange and blue, Murray galloped for 703 yards, five touchdowns, and had 124 receiving yards.

Looking towards the future, Murray could be an amazing 1-2 punch with Williams in the Broncos’ backfield. Murray is 33 but is still running like he hasn’t lost a step. Because of his age and the fact that he’s considered “old” in running back years, Murray will likely not draw a lot of attention in free agency. He could also be brought back to the Broncos on a team-friendly deal.

Murray is no stranger to newly hired head coach Sean Payton, either. Murray was on the Saints' roster for a few seasons while Payton was the head coach. So hopefully that previous connection will help the efforts to re-sign Murray.

From Monday’s presser:



Latavius Murray texted Sean Payton at the end of the season.



“Man, we’ve got to find a way to get you here.” pic.twitter.com/VhdLISnuI5 — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) February 9, 2023