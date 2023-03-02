Broncos free agency target: Ben Powers

According to ESPN, Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Ben Powers is the 39th best free agent this year and he absolutely has the skill level to prove it. Powers was a key player among one of the league’s best offensive lines, and one of the reasons why the Ravens had the 2nd-best rushing attack in the league last year.

Powers is seemingly exactly what a Sean Payton-lead Denver Broncos team needs. We all know that Payton’s offenses rely on a ground game, and Russell Wilson had his best games last year when the Broncos ran the ball effectively. Ben Powers finished 2022-23 with a run block win rate of 78.8%, which was the 2nd highest for offensive guards in the league. And he’s not a one-dimensional player either, ranking 10th among guards with a pass block win rate of 93.2%.

Signing Powers would be a massive upgrade for the offensive line. With LG Dalton Risner looking like he’ll hit the open market, there will be a hole that can be readily replaced with the four year vet from Baltimore. He would pair up nicely with RG Quinn Meinerz, who we all know is a beast in the run game. Pair those guys up (and also hopefully bring in a new center) with Javonte Williams, and this roster could have the makings of a smash-mouth football team.

This would be a big deal to George Paton’s reputation if he was able to sign Powers. While good in the draft, Paton has yet to really bring in that marquee free agent. And the good news for Denver is that due to Baltimore’s cap, and them having to consider spending big on their franchise quarterback, there is a good probability that the Ravens are forced to move on from Powers.

Let’s see Denver put their money where their mouth is and go out and bolster up that offensive line. The 2023-24 season may just be counting on it.