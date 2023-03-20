Horse Tracks: What a week it’s been for the Broncos

Holy cow! What a week it’s been. Remember all the conjecture about just how active the Denver Broncos would be when free agency opened? Nobody expected this. Over the last week, the Broncos signed no fewer than 8-free agents and re-signed 2 of their own. I can’t remember a time free agency was this exciting. Maybe when the Broncos signed T.J. Ward, DeMarcus Ware, and Aqib Talib back in 2014. Maybe...

Raise your hand if you guessed the Walton-Penners would spend a whopping $235 million, snatching up a good chunk of 2023’s notable free agents?

Offensively, the Broncos added 6-players: Guard Ben Powers, Tackle Mike McGlinchey, Quarterback Jarrett Stidham, Tight End Chris Manhertz, Running Back Samaje Perine, and Fullback Michael Burton. Defensively, they signed: Defensive Lineman Zach Allen, and Corner/Returner Tremon Smith. They also brought back Linebacker Alex Singleton and Safety P.J. Locke.

It’s good to see that the new ownership wasn’t content to stand pat with what clearly wasn’t working. While I don’t want to get my hopes up for 2023, I certainly have no issue with the Broncos trying to do so. With Sean Payton in the building and these new arrivals, it will be difficult to not have a culture shift in the building.

It’s a start.

Headlines

Five things to know about new Broncos DE Zach Allen

Learn more about Denver’s new defensive end, including how he nearly quit football in high school.

